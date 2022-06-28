Hotter and dry today with widespread 90s tomorrow!

Today’s Forecast:

Summer is BACK with hot air and dry daytime conditions!

We'll be pretty hot in the sunshine today with highs in the 80s and a few 90s across the plains.

Southern Colorado will be dry today with just a few spotty storms west of the Continental Divide.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 58. Mostly sunny and hot with a light breeze.

Pueblo forecast: High: 92; Low: 57. Sunny and hot with light winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 61. Mostly sunny and hot with a light breeze.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 51. Mostly sunny and warm with a light breeze.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and sunny with light winds.

Plains forecast: High: 80/90s; Low: 60s. Hot and sunny with dry skies and light winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and breezy with sunny skies.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Warm and sunny with any rain likely west of the Continental Divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the 90s for most of the plains, and 80s over the mountains and valleys.

Monsoon moisture will return late this week and continue through early next week. This will allow for a daily chance of thunderstorms in the mountains and along I-25, with weaker chances east of the interstate and into the plains.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

