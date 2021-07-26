Hotter and drier across the region today

Today’s Forecast:

Get ready for a hot week of weather that starts today! Highs are set to rise into the 80s and 90s across the region and we will have room for storms.

Rain chances today are best in the southern mountains and down along Las Animas County. There is some concern for flooding in and around the La Garitas, San Juans, and southern Sangre De Cristos, but newer modeling is supporting less rain than what we saw over the weekend.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 88; Low: 61. Hot and dry today with a bit of humidity left in the air and a nice afternoon breeze.

PUEBLO: High: 96; Low: 63. Hotter and dry today with light winds.

CANON CITY: High: 90; Low: 65. Hotter and dry today with light winds and slightly muggy air.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 79; Low: 53. Warmer and dry today with light winds and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warmer and dry with sunny skies and light winds.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hotter and mostly dry today across the plains.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and mostly dry but there is a small chance for spotty storms near Trinidad and generally along the Raton Mesa. Storms could have heavy rain and lightning but severe chances are on the lower end.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Storms will be back in the mountains but very spotty and scattered in nature. The southern Sangres, La Garitas, and San Juans have the best chances for rain today. There is some concern for flooding due to how much rain fell over the weekend, but overall there will be fewer storms than what we saw over the last few days.

Extended Outlook:

Hotter and drier weather takes over this week with storms scattered across the mountains. Temperatures will be in the 90s and a few 100s in the plains with Wednesday being the hottest day. WE'll see storms into the weekend with heavier rain from Sunday to Monday.

