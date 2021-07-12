Hot with thicker smoke and haze from fires out west

Today’s Forecast:

We'll see one of the hottest days of the week today with more smoke brought in from the north. Wildfires burning in northern California, Oregon, and northern Idaho are being swept through Colorado, and it'll be much more noticeable compared to the last few days.

We should stay dry today from I-25 east into the plains, but isolated showers and storms will be possible in the mountains out west.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 88; Low: 61. Hot today and dry with breezy afternoon conditions. We'll see more smoke today, especially west over the mountains and north from the Palmer Divide to Denver. Air quality may be low at times today, so watch your exercise outside in the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 94; Low: 62. Very hot today with light winds and increased smoke and haze as wildfire smoke is swept in from the north.

CANON CITY: High: 90; Low: 60. Hot and breezy today with increased smoke through the afternoon. We should stay dry today across the region and west into the valley.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 78; Low: 52. Smoky and warm today with lower air quality in the afternoon. We'll be breezy and we should stay dry, but isolate4d storms are possible out west of Teller County.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and breezy with dry skies and thicker smoke from mid-morning through the end of the day. We may not get an air quality advisory, but smoke will be noticeably thicker today, so limit your time outside if you're sensitive to lower air quality.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and hazy today as wildfire smoke moves in from the north. We'll stay dry with light winds in the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80/90s; Low: 50s. Smoky and breezy through the afternoon with hot and dry skies. There will be a chance for spotty storms out west in the Sangres and across the west and north sides of the San Luis Valley.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Spotty thunderstorms are possible in the mountains this afternoon with gusty winds and a few quick downpours. Smoke will be very thick today over the high country, so please limit your time outside if you're sensitive to low air quality.

Extended Outlook:

We'll keep low air quality in the forecast over the next few days but we'll also increase our storm chances. Storms are going to be a little more likely over the mountains tomorrow, but by Wednesday and Thursday we should see more storms along the I-25 corridor and east into the plains. Temperatures will cool by the middle of the week with hotter weather by the start of early next week.

