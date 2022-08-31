Hot with spotty daytime and evening thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

We're in for a hot day and a chance of spotty storms in the afternoon and early evening.

Storms will show up in the afternoon with a second round in the evening. Spotty coverage is expected today and tonight in a diagonal across the plains from southwest to northeast.

We won't see any severe weather today, but really gusty winds are expected with lightning. If you had plans at the state fair in Pueblo today, the chances you'll stay dry are pretty high, but there could be really gusty winds in the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances across the Pikes Peak Region are a little better in the evening compared to the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 56. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with hot and windy daytime conditions. We'll see a chance for spotty thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening, with the most likely areas for rain north up near Monument and Black Forest, or east across El Paso County.

Pueblo forecast: High: 96; Low: 57. Really hot with afternoon clouds to provide a little heat relief. We'll be gusty and dry today with rain likely washing out before it hits Pueblo and the state fair.

Canon City forecast: High: 92; Low: 61. Hot with daytime cloud cover and a small chance for isolated showers through the early evening. Storms would push down really gusty winds but no severe weather is expected.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 47. Really warm with overcast skies in the afternoon and a chance for rain in the afternoon and early evening. Gusty winds and lightning are the only storm threats.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm with really spotty storms in the afternoon and early evening with gusty winds and lightning.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Very hot temperatures with spotty storms that are most likely north of Highway 50 in areas like Crowley, Lincoln, Kiowa, and Cheyenne counties. Lightning and strong winds are the main storm threats today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. We look hot and breezy across the southern I-25 corridor today with mostly dry skies. Chances of rain today are best west over the Sangre De Cristos. If we did see an isolated storm, the chances are best in the evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Spotty and scattered storms are possible along the Front Range, Wet Mountains, and Sangre De Cristos in the afternoon and early evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

A heat ridge is going to keep things very hot and dry in the long-term forecast. We may see a spotty thunderstorm in the mountains on Friday, but we are pretty dry across the plains.

The hottest weather of the week will be on Thursday and Friday with widespread 90s and Pueblo getting really close to 100.

We'll stay hot and dry through the start of next week.

