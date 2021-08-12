Hot with scattered storms east across the plains

Today’s Forecast:

Hot weather across southern Colorado today with less smoke and scattered storms across the eastern plains.

We look pretty dry from the eastern mountains into the I-25 corridor, but a low pressure area in the plains should produce scattered storms, a few of which could be strong. Severe weather is not expected today, but strong winds and isolated small hail is possible in a few of the bigger storms.

Smoke is expected to be even less thick today compared to the last several days of this week.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 90; Low: 59. Hot and hazy from light wildfire smoke and heat driven surface ozone. We should stay dry today with the best energy for thunderstorms staying east of El Paso County.

PUEBLO: High: 96; Low: 62. Hot with clearer skies today, meaning less smoke and low level ozone through the afternoon. We will stay dry in Pueblo but an isolated storm or two is possible in the eastern half of the county.

CANON CITY: High: 90; Low: 60. Hot and dry today with less smoke through the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 76; Low: 52. Warm and likely dry today with less wildfire smoke through the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and dry today with a bit more wildfire smoke and hazy surface ozone.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Storms will likely not be severe today, but they could still be strong with 30 to 40 mph outflow winds and even a few areas of small hail.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and dry across the region with less wildfire smoke.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Most of the mountains look dry today with only a few scattered storms west of the San Luis Valley in the afternoon. It'll be warm in the mountains today with remnant smoke and haze.

Extended Outlook:

Isolated storms are going to be possible tomorrow over the mountains, Pikes Peak Region, and up north into the Denver metro area. Monsoonal moisture will carry storms over the weekend into the mountains, especially over the Continental Divide. We will see scattered storms approach the Pikes Peak Region by early next week with the next best widespread rain chance next Wednesday.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter