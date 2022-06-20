Hot and windy with isolated storms in Las Animas County

Today’s Forecast:

The weather today will be extremely summer-like with hot, dry, and windy daytime conditions.

We'll have partly cloudy skies across the region with just a small chance for isolated thunderstorms in the plains south of Highway 50.

Despite gusty southwest winds, which are extra dry as they move off the mountains, fire danger remains pretty low today across the state.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 53. Partly cloudy, hot, and windy today with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 57. Hot and windy with some clouds and wind gusts in the 20 mph range.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 58. Partly cloudy and hot with wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 44. Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the 70s and wind gusts in the 30 mph range.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Partly cloudy and windy with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and windy with gusts in the 20 mph range. We should be dry for most of the plains but if we did see a few storms, they could fire across Las Animas County.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and windy with gusts in the 30 mph range.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Partly cloudy and dry with wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front overnight will move across the region and stall out across the plains Tuesday afternoon. This will allow a line of storms to form south mostly south of Pueblo, stretching from Trinidad and Walsenburg northeast through Kiowa County.

A low chance of storms exists on Wednesday but storm chances generally get better on Thursday and Friday. We'll get even more moisture over the weekend with cooler weather.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.