Hot today with storms mostly over the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

August is here... and we're going to be hot!

Highs will return to the 90s along and east of I-25 with 70s and 80s west into the mountains.

Monsoon moisture retreats west today, so if we see thunderstorms, they'll stay generally in and around the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 91; Low: 64. Hot today with highs in the 90s through the mid-afternoon, until clouds roll off the mountains and cool things down by the end of the day. We could see a little virga over town (rain evaporates before it hits the ground and pushes out gusty wind), but most of the city looks dry.

Pueblo forecast: High: 98; Low: 65. Very hot today with highs up near 100 by the mid to late afternoon. We'll see sunny skies through the end of the day with a bit more cloud cover in the evening. We should stay dry in Pueblo today and tonight.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 63. Pretty hot today before midday cloud cover moves in to cool things down by the late afternoon. We could get a little virga near town, but any rain should stay west over the mountains.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 54. Warm with a chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. We won't see anything severe, but lightning and spotty heavy rain is possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm with a chance for virga in the afternoon but most of the region looks dry.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Really hot today and dry with lots of sunshine keeping temperatures in the 90s through the early evening. We should stay dry across all of the plains east of I-25.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 60s. Hot and breezy with a chance for storms west of the area in the mountains. Storms over the Spring burn scar could prompt a flash flood warning, but most of I-25 looks dry.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Scattered storms are expected in the mountains today, especially the San Juans, La Garitas, and Sangre De Cristos. We could see a few strong storms over the La Garitas, but little to no severe weather is expected.

Extended outlook forecast:

Scattered storms are going to be possible over the next few days, mainly from Tuesday through Thursday.

Wednesday is the wettest looking day along and just east of I-25 thanks to an early morning cold front. If we saw a few strong thunderstorms, that would be the day. We should be hot for much of this week, but the weekend looks a little cooler and wetter.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.