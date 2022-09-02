Hot today with scattered strong storms this evening

Today’s Forecast:

We're off into Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of Summer and for most, an extra long weekend!

The forecast will be HOT today with a few spotty storms in the afternoon. If we do get daytime storms, they're expected up in the mountains of the Front Range, but also east of I-25 in the plains generally north of Highway 50.

A cold front tonight could bring more storms from the Pikes Peak Region down into Fremont and Pueblo Counties. Storms this evening could be strong with heavy rain, strong winds, and plenty of lightning. I would expect possible disruptions at football games, and anyone attending the State Fair in Pueblo tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 92; Low: 58. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy today with really hot early afternoon temperatures. We look dry in the afternoon with maybe a stray storm west of town over the mountains. Storms seem likely this evening and early tonight, with heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning as the main threats.

Pueblo forecast: High: 99; Low: 60. Sunny and really hot in the afternoon with a chance for storms in the evening. Anyone going to the state fair in the afternoon will stay dry during the day, but storms are possible in the evening, generally anytime after 7 to 8 pm. Storms could be strong with isolated heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 63. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with really hot afternoon temperatures. Isolated daytime storms are possible in the mountains of Fremont County, with Canon City and the surrounding towns likely getting rain this evening. If we do see rain tonight, it could have strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 48. Mostly cloudy and warm in the afternoon with spotty to isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Storm chances are better this evening with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly cloudy and hot through the afternoon with a chance for storms in the evening. Storms could pack heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot and mostly sunny in the afternoon, but we could see a few daytime storms in the plains north of Highway 50. Severe chances are low, but a few strong storms are possible in Kiowa and Cheyenne Counties. Evening rain chances are best from the mountains to the I-25 corridor.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. We're going to be very hot and dry during the day, but overnight storms are possible if they survive off the mountains and move south of Pueblo County.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Scattered daytime storms are possible over the Front Range, but most of the rain seems to come this evening. We could see strong storms down the Front Range, into the Wet Mountains, and along the Sangres overnight with heavy rain and gusty winds as the main threats.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be beautiful and breezy with just a few storms across the mountains. I-25, from Denver through Colorado Springs and down to Pueblo, is expected to stay dry all weekend.

Hot air will return from Sunday through the middle of next week with highs in the upper 80s and 90s across and east of I-25. Dry skies are expected to be widespread from Sunday through most of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.