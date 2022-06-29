HOT today with isolated storms in the mountains and virga along I-25

Today’s Forecast:

Get ready for a HOT Wednesday with widespread 90s!

We will stay pretty dry today with just a few spotty showers over the mountains, and maybe some virga over El Paso, Custer, and Fremont Counties.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 91; Low: 62. Sunny in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with a chance for virga at the end of the day. We'll be hot with a high around 91 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: High: 99; Low: 62. Mostly sunny and HOT with highs in the upper 90s with light winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 94; Low: 64. Sunny in the morning with cloudy skies in the afternoon. We'll be dry but virga is possible in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 81; Low: 52. Sunny in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with warm daytime conditions. We have a chance for an isolated thunderstorm today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Cloudy and warm in the afternoon with a chance for virga or a weak isolated thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Sunny and very hot across the plains today with widespread 90s and light winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Breezy and dry with sunny skies and hot daytime conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm with daytime clouds and spotty thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monsoon moisture returns tomorrow, and it'll be the start of a rainy weekend!

Storms start in the mountains Thursday and move into the plains through the afternoon and evening. There could be a few strong storms tomorrow, but severe chances broadly are on the low end.

Friday looks like the wettest day with heavy rain and fairly widespread coverage. We'll see storms on Saturday favor the north end of our viewing area, and up into Denver.

Sunday looks pretty dry along I-25 with storms mostly west over the mountains. We do have a chance for storms on the 4th of July, but the chances are low in places like Pueblo and our counties to the east of Pueblo.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

