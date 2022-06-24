Hot today with isolated afternoon thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

We're looking at another hot day with isolated showers and virga leaving the mountains.

Scattered storms today will be most likely across the mountains and up around the Denver Metro. We could see a mix of virga and isolated storms from the Pikes Peak region, down through Pueblo and south farther near Walsenburg.

We should warm the plains into the upper 80s and 90s through the afternoon despite overcast skies through the day.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 89; Low: 57. Mostly cloudy and hot through the afternoon with a chance for isolated thunderstorms and virga through the end of the day.

Pueblo forecast: High: 96; Low: 60. Mostly cloudy and hot in the afternoon with a chance for virga and an even lower chance of an isolated thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: High: 91; Low: 59. Mostly cloudy and hot in the daytime with a chance for virga and isolated storms in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 74; Low: 50. Cloudy and warm through the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Cloudy and a little hot with an isolated storm or two through the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Very hot across the plains today with highs widespread in the 90s. We should be pretty dry across most of the plains with just a small chance for virga or isolated thunderstorms east of I-25.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot and breezy with isolated thunderstorms and virga through the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front will drop in Saturday morning with continuously cooling temperatures through the weekend. We'll see rain develop against the mountains late Saturday afternoon and spread east overnight through Sunday morning.

Sunday will be chilly and cold with showers and drizzle in the morning followed by scattered showers in the afternoon. With highs in the 50s and 60s on Sunday, we are looking at high temperatures that are 20 degrees below average.

