Hot today with increasing wildfire smoke

Today’s Forecast:

Sunny and hot across Colorado today, but wildfire smoke will start to move back in from the West Coast.

We could see a few storms in the central and western mountains today, but dry skies are expected across most of southern Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 90; Low: 58. Hotter and sunny today with increasing smoke and haze from wildfires out west.

PUEBLO: High: 94; Low: 57. Hot and dry today with light winds and more wildfire smoke.

CANON CITY: High: 90; Low: 63. Hot and dry today with hazy skies from increasing wildfire smoke.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 74; Low: 53. Warmer and dry today with increased wildfire smoke and haze.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and hazy today with dry skies.

PLAINS: High: 690s; Low: 60s. Hot and dry today with increased haze in the sky from wildfire smoke.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and hazy through the end of the day.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Hot with increased wildfire smoke and mostly dry skies. There will be some storm action along the summits of the southern Sangres, but much of the moisture will stay west of the San Luis Valley in the La Garitas and San Juans.

Extended Outlook:

Hot and smoky skies will continue to dominate the forecast through Tuesday and Wednesday of this upcoming week. Wednesday should be the hottest day of the week with much cooler air moving in from Thursday through Saturday.

Strong to severe storms will be possible in Thursday in the plains, that is if storms actually leave the mountains. The western slope of Colorado will probably see the best moisture of the week.

