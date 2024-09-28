Hot temperatures will stick around for the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

We saw record-breaking temperatures yesterday, but we managed to cool down a little today. Going into tonight most of us should be in the 70s by 8 PM. The lows tomorrow morning will be in the 50s across the area. The higher terrain will likely be in the upper 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 82;

We will have a warm fall night ahead with lows getting into the lower 50s early on in the morning. Calm and clear conditions are expected going into tonight. We will likely see warm conditions going into the weekend. We could see some showers on Pikes Peak, but not many of them will reach I-25.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 87;

Pueblo will have lows in the lower 50s tonight along with calm and clear conditions. We saw some spotty showers south of Pueblo, but these have since dissipated. Warm conditions will likely last through the weekend.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 83;

A warm night is ahead of us, with temperatures in the upper 50s. Calm and clear conditions will stick with us through the night. Highs will once again be in the lower 80s. We could see a few passing clouds going into your Saturday, but we will start to clear out by Sunday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 74;

Temperatures tonight will slowly reach the upper 40s. We saw some showers earlier in the higher terrain, but these will slowly begin to die out after sunset. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 78;

Lows tonight will get down into the lower 50s along with calm and clear conditions. Highs will get back into the upper 70s tomorrow. We will likely see temperatures increase each day through the early part of next week.

Plains forecast: Low: Lower 50s/ Upper 40s; High: Upper 80s;

The plains are seeing more severe drought conditions, and this weekend will likely not help. Dry and hot conditions will impact us this weekend and into the early part of next week. We will likely see dry conditions through the first few days of October.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54; High: 81/80;

Lows tonight will reach the lower 50s along with calm and clear conditions. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower 80s. We will see warmer temperatures each day this weekend and into the early part of the upcoming work week.

Mountains forecast: Low: Upper 40s; High: Mid-to-Upper 70s;

The mountains will get down into the upper 40s tonight, but by tomorrow we will get back up into the mid-to-upper 70s. Some places including Twin Lakes, Vail, and Independence Pass are seeing peak color changes. These above-average temperatures will likely not help the color chances this weekend and into this upcoming week.

Extended outlook forecast:

Hurricane Helene has been downgraded to a post-topical cyclone. Widespread rain and gusty winds are impacting the East. As for here in Colorado, we are also being affected by this system. A high-pressure system is currently over the state which is giving us above average temperatures. This ridge of high-pressure cannot leave the state due to Helene out East of us.

Going into the weekend, we will stick with these above-average temperatures. This high-pressure system will likely stay in place. We will have a little more cloud cover on Saturday, but we will start to clear out on Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.