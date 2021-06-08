Hot, sunny, and dry weather today

Today’s Forecast:

Southern Colorado is looking simply hot and dry today. We'll see highs in the 90s across the plains this afternoon with 80s in the high country.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 90; Low: 58. Sunny with hot and windy afternoon conditions.

PUEBLO: High: 97; Low: 58. Sunny, very hot, and breezy in the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High: 94; Low: 56. Sunny and warm with dry and breezy conditions.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 80; Low: 50. Mostly sunny and warm with a light daytime breeze.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Sunny skies with warm and dry conditions.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low:60s. Very hot with a light breeze and dry skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Sunny, hot, and windy with dry afternoon conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Sunny, warm, and breezy at times with dry skies.

Extended Outlook:

We'll be just about as hot tomorrow as we're expecting today to be. The hottest day of the week will be Thursday with highs in the 90s and a few triple digits east of Pueblo.

The only weak rain chances we see are Sunday and Monday, both of which are most likely over the mountains.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter