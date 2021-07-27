Hot stretch of days coming to Colorado!

Today’s Forecast:

Pretty easy forecast across the region today with dry skies and light winds. We will stay dry in most of the region today with only a stray storm or two in the southern mountains or CO/NM border.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 89; Low: 61. Hot with temperatures expected to get near 90s with light winds and dry skies.

PUEBLO: High: 94; Low: 64. Very hot today with highs in the mid 90s and light winds.

CANON CITY: High: 91; Low: 66. Hot with light winds and dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 81; Low: 54. A little warm and dry in the mountains and across Teller County.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and dry today with light winds.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Very hot today and dry with only a stray storm down near the New Mexico border in Las Animas county.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80/90s; Low: 50s. Hot and dry with light winds.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and dry across most of the mountains today but scattered storms will be possible in and around our southern mountains, mainly in Costilla County. Storms should not be severe today and flooding risks are much lower than past days.

Extended Outlook:

The hottest air of the week is expected to be on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be hot but we could see scattered storms in the mountains push closer to the Front Range. A cold front Saturday will bring strong to severe storms through the region with more rain expected through early next week.

