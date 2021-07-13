Hot & hazy with windy thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

Smoke brought into southern Colorado on Monday isn't going anywhere fast. We'll see more smoke and haze against the sky today, and it'll continue to be thicker over the mountains.

Hot air is back today with highs in the 80s and 90s against the plains. We will see a thunderstorm chance in the mountains and out east to the I-25 corridor. Storms could push out 40 to 50 mph gusts today with lightning, but heavy rain is not likely for many places.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 86; Low: 58. Hazy and hot today with storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Dry air will make it hard for rain to hit the ground, but strong winds and lightning will still be a risk. Even with our dry air, we could still see a locally heavy rain storm or two through the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: High: 94; Low: 63. Hot and hazy today with storms possible from the afternoon through the early evening. Dry air is going to make it hard for rain to hit the ground but strong winds and a couple lightning bolts will be possible.

CANON CITY: High: 93; Low: 66. Hot and hazy today with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Dry air will limit the rain that falls but there could still be a locally heavy rain storm in the region with strong winds and lightning.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 81; Low: 53. Hazy and warm with storms in the afternoon and evening. Dry air will limit heavy rain but it could make storms push out very strong winds and plenty of lightning.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and hazy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and again early this evening. Locally heavy rain is possible but dry air would make strong winds and lightning more likely than heavy rain.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and hazy again today with very limited thunderstorm potential due to dry air across the plains. Drying thunderstorms moving away from I-25 could still pump down heavy wind even if no rain is really falling.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot and hazy today with afternoon and early evening showers and storms. Lightning and strong winds are the main storm threats today.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Storms will develop after lunch and slowly push east and southeast through the afternoon. Storms could be strong today, but likely not severe with only some locally heavy rain. Dry air will make storms want to push out strong winds and lightning but likely little to no hail.

Extended Outlook:

A cold front early Wednesday is going to push moisture into the plains and give us a better chance for rain Wednesday and afternoon and evening. We'll keep storm chances in the forecast from Thursday through Friday with more spotty storms over the weekend. We should get warmer into the weekend with storm chances become more isolated and limited.

