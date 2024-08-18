Hot conditions could cause heat related illnesses

Tonight's Forecast:

We will have a warm evening with most of us sitting in the mid to upper 60s. We will be calm and clear for tonight. By the time we get to tomorrow morning, we will warm up quickly. Heat related illnesses could be a risk if you plan on spending time outside in the sun for a long period of time tomorrow. Even with rain chances entering the forecast again, temperatures are still expected to be warm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 63; High: 92;

We will have a warm evening ahead with lows getting into the lower 60s. Starting the evening off we will be in the 70s for the majority of the time. By tomorrow morning, we will quickly warm into the 80s by 10 AM. Even with rain in the forecast, it won't alter the temperatures too much.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 65; High: 99;

Pueblo saw triple digits today and we tied the record of 101 degrees. Last time we saw this was back in 1973 on this day specifically. Warm temperatures are expected for tomorrow, and we will be pushing triple digits again.

Canon City forecast: Low: 68; High: 94;

Canon City is in for a warm night with lows only getting down to 68 degrees. Another warm day is expected for tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s. Rain chances will increase as we go into the afternoon, but this won't really affect the temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 82;

Woodland Park will have a warmer night compared to the past couple of weeks. Lows will dip into the lower 50s. 80s are expected for the majority of the week, and for the higher terrain.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 60; High: 86;

Lows tonight for the Tri-Lakes area will dip into the lower 60s and this will be hit in the early morning hours. These temperatures won't last long though because we will quickly warm up.

Plains forecast: Low: Upper 60s; High: Lower 100s;

The plains saw triple digits today, and it is expected to be even hotter tomorrow. Lamar could get up to 102. Spotty showers are expected by tomorrow, but rain chances will pick up more by Monday. These will be hit-or-miss showers, so some may not see rain.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 64/64; High: 91/94;

A warm night is expected with temperatures in the mid 60s. We will quickly warm into the 80s by 10 AM, and once we get into the afternoon we will be in the lower-to-mid 90s. Rain chances will increase tomorrow afternoon, but these are expected to be more spotty.

Mountains forecast: Low: Lower 50s; High: Lower 80s;

The mountains will cool into the 50s tonight, and for tomorrow we are expecting to see temperatures in the lower 80s. This is warm for the mountains, and we could hold these temperatures throughout the week.

Extended outlook forecast:

A high-pressure system will help to bring in more moisture to the state. We will see more shower in the mountains starting out, but they will eventually work their way into the plains. Sunday, these showers will be more spotty but they will pick up once we get into Monday.

Monday looks to be the wettest day, but there will still be daily afternoon showers this upcoming week. We could see some showers linger into Tuesday morning for the plains.

