Hot & breezy today with even hotter weather expected tomorrow!

Today’s Forecast:

If you liked Tuesday's forecast, today should be just about the same! We'll be sunny and hot today, but most areas should come in just about one to two degrees cooler than yesterday.

Wildfire smoke in Arizona and New Mexico will probably make the mountains smoky and hazy again today with southwest jet stream flow transporting the smoke into Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 89; Low: 59. Sunny, breezy, and hot with hazy skies against Pikes Peak in the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 95; Low: 60. Sunny and very hot with a light breeze through the daytime.

CANON CITY: High: 92; Low: 62. Sunny, breezy, and very hot with hazy skies west into the Arkansas River Valley and against the mountains.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 81; Low: 54. Sunny and warm today with light winds and hazy afternoon skies.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Sunny and warm with light winds and dry conditions.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Sunny and very hot with light winds and dry skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Sunny and windy at times with hazy skies against the mountains.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Sunny and dry with hazy and smoky skies from wildfires in Arizona and New Mexico.

Extended Outlook:

Sunny and hot weather is expected to peak on Thursday with highs in the mid 90s in the Springs and right near 100 in Pueblo. This will be the hottest day of the year so far for most areas in the state. We'll see cooler and breezy weather Friday with temperatures in the 80s. We should get to the upper 80s and lower 90s over the weekend with dry skies.

