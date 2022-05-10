Hot and windy with Red Flag Warnings and heavy smoke to the south

Today’s Forecast:

Another day with more wind, smoke, and fire danger across southern Colorado.

We'll warm into the 80s and low 90s along and east of I-25 today with gusty winds blowing dust across the region. The winds will maximize through the afternoon with southerly gusts in the 30 to 50 mph range.

Smoke from large wildfires in New Mexico could become very dense across our southern mountains, valleys, and I-25 corridor from Walsenburg to Trinidad. Air quality will take a big dip from smoke as well as blowing dust, especially out in areas like La Junta in Otero County #cowx pic.twitter.com/GBXbi7jtMG — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) May 10, 2022

Dense smoke from New Mexico fires could lead to very poor air quality along the southern I-25 corridor from Walsenburg through Trinidad, and west near Cuchara and La Veta.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 50. Mostly sunny, windy, and warm today with blowing dust and some wildfire smoke haze through the afternoon. Wind gusts should max out in the mid 30 mph range.

Pueblo forecast: High: 88; Low: 49. Sunny, windy, and hot today with a combination of blowing dust and smoke from New Mexico wildfires. Wind gusts should max out in the 30 mph range.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 52. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot with blowing dust and some haze from New Mexico wildfires. Wind gusts will max out in the 20 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 46. Mostly sunny, windy, and comfortable with a bit of wildfire haze from the south. Wind gusts will max out in the 30 mph range.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny, windy, and comfortable today with a touch of wildfire haze from New Mexico. Winds will gust in the 30 mph range today.

Plains forecast: High: 80/90s; Low: 50s. Sunny, HOT, and windy today with a combination of blowing dust and smoke from New Mexico. We'll see the most dense smoke in Las Animas and Otero counties today, but blowing dust will be widespread. Winds will gust from 20 to 40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Mostly sunny and hot with heavy smoke from Walsenburg to Trinidad due to large fires in New Mexico. Air quality could be very poor in this area today. Wind gusts will be in the 30 to 40 mph range.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Windy and warm today with sunny skies and some smoke from New Mexico fires, mainly along the Sangre De Cristos and through the Wet Mountain Valley. Wind gusts will be in the 30 to 50 mph range.

Extended outlook forecast:

The hottest day of the week will be Wednesday with highs widespread in the 80s and 90s across the plains. We'll see strong winds tomorrow so fire danger will be high to critical across the region.

We'll be a little cooler but windy through the end of the week with continued elevated to high fire danger. At least for the next 7 days, I see no good chance for rain in the plains or snow in the mountains.

