Hot and windy today with a few strong storms out east

We are going to finally start to feel like Summer again with hot and dry weather across most of the region!

Gusty winds out of the south and southwest will work with sunshine to warm the plains into the 80s and the mountains into the 60s & 70s. Wind gusts in the mountains and valleys could be in the 30 mph range, and 20 mph range over the plains.

Drier, hot and WINDY for most in the mountains and I-25 corridor today, but we could spark a few storms in the plains this afternoon, generally between 4 to 7 pm. pic.twitter.com/Sx5FYxQAB7 — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) May 20, 2021

A few strong to severe storms are going to be possible out east in the plains, mainly around Bent, Prowers, and Baca counties.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 80; Low: 50. A mix of sun and clouds today with hot, dry, and windy afternoon conditions. Winds could gust in the low 20 mph range.

PUEBLO: High: 87; Low: 52. Sunny and hot today with strong winds in the afternoon gusting into the 20 mph range.

CANON CITY: High: 81; Low: 54. Hot and windy today with dry skies and gusts in the mid 20 mph range.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 69; Low: 46. Warm, dry, and windy today with gusty southwest winds in the upper 20 mph range.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Foggy in the early morning but warmer and dry in the afternoon with gusty 20 mph winds.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and gusty today with a chance for strong to severe storms late today in the far eastern plains. Bent, Prowers, and Baca counties are the most likely areas to see storms later today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Hot and windy with sunshine today and afternoon gusts in the upper 20 mph range.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. A mix of sunshine and clouds with strong southwest winds and gusts in the afternoon into the 20 to 30 mph range.

Extended Outlook:

We'll be just about as warm on Friday but with more cloud cover and a chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. We will be better set for thunderstorms on Saturday, and we could see isolated strong to severe storms both days in the eastern plains. We'll be dry on Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

