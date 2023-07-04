Hot and Sunny to Start the Holiday Week, but T-Storms Return for the 4th

Tonight's Forecast:

Partly Cloudy and mild with overnight lows in the 60s for the lower elevations and 50s in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 88;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 96;

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 92;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 79;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Extended outlook forecast:

4th of July will bring us both the good and the bad...Morning sunshine and HOT temperatures through lunchtime, then the thunderstorms start to build. A cold front will move through the region tomorrow, triggering afternoon thunderstorms, strongest of which will be north of Highway 50. Most will see the threat of storms come to an end along I-25 by 6pm as the storms roll onto the eastern plains. However, the threat for strong to severe storms remains high through 10pm in the Pikes Peak region - prime firework time.

We'll wake up Wednesday to mostly cloudy skies and much cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach into the lower and upper 70s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo respectively. If enough sun can break through the clouds, another round of storms is in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon - stronger in nature than on Tuesday.

T-storm chances stick around until Thursday, then things start to clear out by the weekend with only isolated chances for afternoon showers - most of which will be in the high country.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

