Hot and sunny start to the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

A high-pressure system continues to build over the state which is why we are seeing these above average temperatures. Going into tonight we will cool into the lower 50s for most of Southern Colorado. We will likely be even warmer tomorrow for the highs. There won't be as much cloud cover in the area which will help to add a few degrees onto the highs.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 52; High: 84;

Not much is going on tonight, and we will have calm and clear conditions. We will lose some cloud cover going into tomorrow and this will help to add a degree or two onto the highs. These temperatures are considered above average for this time of year, and the average is in the 70s. We could potentially see a cool down in the middle of next week, but models are still uncertain what the exact number will be.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 53; High: 88;

Lows tonight for Pueblo will be in the lower 50s. Calm and clear conditions will stick around tonight. We could see some parts of the day tomorrow with breezy conditions. Highs will likely be a degree or two warmer than today because there won't be as much cloud cover in the area.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 87;

A calmer weather pattern is expected for the next few days, and its not feeling like fall. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s and tomorrows highs will likely be a few degrees warmer than today. We are expecting this pattern to continue through the first part of this upcoming week.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 78;

Tonight's lows will dip into the mid 40s and we should keep a hold of the clear conditions. We most likely won't see any showers or storms in the higher terrain tomorrow. Above average temperatures will likely last through the first part of this upcoming week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 82;

Lows tonight will dip into the lower 50s and we should stay clear for the majority of the night. Going into tomorrow, temperatures will be a degree or two warmer than what we saw today. This trend will continue into the first part of this upcoming week.

Plains forecast: Low: Upper 40s/Low 50s; High: Upper 80s/ Lower 90s;

Dry and hot conditions will likely continue for the plains into the first part of this upcoming week. There is not enough moisture in the atmosphere for any showers to get going. Highs will also be a little warmer for tomorrow.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 51/52; High: 83/85;

Calm and clear conditions are expected for tonight, but we could see some breezy conditions tomorrow. Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer than today.

Mountains forecast: Low: Lower 40s; High: Upper 70s;

Calm and clear conditions are expected for today. Showers and thunderstorms will be limited for tomorrow due to the building of a high-pressure system over the state. We will add a few degrees onto the highs for tomorrow.

Extended outlook forecast:

We will likely continue with these above-average temperatures through this week. We could see a brief cool down in the middle of this upcoming week, but temperatures the next day look to bounce back into the mid 80s. As of right now, no rain is expected for the I-25 corridor and the plains. The mountains could see some brief showers this week, but these will be more scattered and isolated.

____

