Hot and smoky Labor Day

Today’s Forecast:

Happy Monday everyone, and if you have the day off, happy Labor Day! We're looking at a hot day with more wildfire smoke and haze drifting in from the northwest.

Air Quality alerts are in effect through Teller and El Paso Counties until 8 pm tonight for heat-driven ozone, and maybe some elevated wildfire smoke.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 91; Low: 57. Hot and smoky against the mountains with dry skies and low air quality through 8 pm tonight for heat-driven ozone.

PUEBLO: High: 96; Low: 55. Very hot today with dry, hazy skies and light winds.

CANON CITY: High: 94; Low: 53. Hot and smoky in the mountains with light winds and dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 81; Low: 50. Warm and smoky with heat-driven ozone leading to an air quality alert through 8 pm tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and smoky today with increasing afternoon wildfire smoke and low air quality from heat-driven ozone.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot and hazy today with dry skies and light winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Dry, hot, and breezy with hazy skies by the end of the day.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and hazy in the mountains with increasing afternoon wildfire smoke and dry skies.

Extended Outlook:

A cold front Tuesday morning will bring cooler and gusty winds to the region with dry afternoon skies. We'll stay warm and dry Wednesday with record heat likely by Thursday and Friday.

This will be a dry week across most of Colorado with only a small chance for storms Sunday afternoon.

