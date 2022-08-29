Hot and dry weather as monsoon moisture departs for the year

Today’s Forecast:

A high pressure ridge centered over the Rockies and the Great Basin is going to keep things hot and dry for the rest of our work week.

Monsoon moisture is pretty much done locally, with only a few mountain thunderstorms in the forecast for the week.

Highs will warm into the 80s and 90s today with lots of sunshine and a nice afternoon breeze.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 57. Mostly sunny and warm with dry skies and a light afternoon breeze.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 59. Sunny and hot with light winds and dry skies.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 62. Sunny and hot with light winds and dry skies.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 74; Low: 48. Mostly sunny and beautiful with a light breeze.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny and warm with light winds and dry skies.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Sunny and hot with dry skies and a light breeze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Breezy and dry with mostly sunny skies.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with dry daytime conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

We're going to stay hot and dry through the rest of the week with a chance for storms on Wednesday.

A piece of upper-level energy will kick a few storms against the mountains and foothills Wednesday afternoon, but storms will be spotty with a low chance for Pueblo and towns to the east.

Really hot weather will return on Thursday and Friday, right in time for the start of September.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

