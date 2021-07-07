Hot and dry today with hotter weather the next few days

Today’s Forecast:

We're turning the heat up today, and it'll only get hotter from here!

Sunny skies and drier humidity will quickly heat temperatures into the 80s and 90s this afternoon over the plains. We should stay dry across most of the region but an isolated pop up thunderstorm out near Saguache, Chaffee, and Lake Counties will be possible.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 85; Low: 58. Sunny with a few daytime clouds and dry skies. The winds will be breezy in the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 89; Low: 61. Very hot today and dry with a light breeze and sunny skies.

CANON CITY: High: 86; Low: 63. Hot and dry today with a light breeze.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 76; Low: 53. Warm and dry today with a few clouds in the afternoon and a light breeze.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 50s. A few clouds in the afternoon with dry skies and very warm daytime conditions.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Very hot today with light winds in the afternoon and dry skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and breezy today with dry skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Hot air and mountain lift will try and pop a few isolated thunderstorms over the mountains today but most of our region, the Sangres, Wets, and Front Range, will stay dry.

Extended Outlook:

We're going to get even hotter over the next few days with highs in the 90s and 100s on Thursday and Friday with Friday being the hottest day of the two. A cold front will bring temperatures relief on Satuday with a small chance for scattered thunderstorms. We look pretty dry over the next 7 days with our next best chance of storms sometime in the middle of next week.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter