Hot and dry today with active weather from Wednesday through Friday

Today’s Forecast:

The forecast today will probably be the best of the week!

We'll be hot today with virga and gusty winds up around El Paso county in the afternoon. Rain and storm chances today remain scattered north of the Palmer Divide and generally east of Denver.

The weather gets a lot more active from Wednesday through Saturday, something I'll detail at the bottom of this story.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 52. Cloudy through the afternoon with hot and dry daytime conditions. We could see some virga late today which would result in gusty winds, but most of the city should remain dry.

Pueblo forecast: High: 92; Low: 52. Partly sunny in the afternoon but we'll still get really hot. We will remain dry and breezy today.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 53. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon with hot and dry daytime conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 44. Mostly cloudy with isolated virga through the afternoon. We shouldn't get any rain but it could be gusty from the virga.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Mostly cloudy and dry in the afternoon but we'll be gusty from virga late in the daytime.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Partly cloudy with HOT and dry weather through the afternoon. Fire danger remains low today due to the fairly weak winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Breezy and hot today along the southern I-25 corridor with increased cloud cover in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mostly cloudy and dry across most of the mountains, but we could see virga or even an isolated t-storm up along the Front Range.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday is going to be a weather alert day for strong to severe storms along and east of I-25. If we keep the air humid enough, we could see strong to severe storms along I-25 with damaging wind potential and dime to nickel-sized hail. Severe storm chances are best east of El Paso and Pueblo counties with hail up to a quarter in size.

Thursday is going to be very hot and windy with high to locally extreme fire danger.

Friday through Saturday, rain, and snow move back into Colorado! Snow chances remain best in the mountains, but most models are saying it could fall as low as the north end of El Paso county and into the foothills. We'll see rain and snow Friday night through Saturday morning with some hazardous travel across the mountains Saturday morning.

____

