Hot and dry start to the week followed by a cooler and wetter end!

Today’s Forecast:

The main story for southern Colorado today will be heat and smoke as we begin end of August.

Wildfire smoke is still dominantly from California, but the new fire in Grand County, the Black Mountain Fire, could add more smoke up north near Rocky Mountain National Park and the Fort Collins area.

We'll be hot today, but record heat is not expected at this time.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 90; Low: 59. Hot with increasing wildfire smoke and haze this afternoon. We'll stay dry today with light afternoon winds.

PUEBLO: High: 95; Low: 57. Very hot today and dry with sunny skies and hazy afternoon conditions.

CANON CITY: High: 94; Low: 64. Hot and hazy with light winds and dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 81; Low: 53. Hot and smoky today with dry skies and light winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot with increasing wildfire smoke and dry skies.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Very hot today with hazy skies and dry conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Breezy and hot today with hazy afternoon skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and breezy today with increasing wildfire smoke and dry skies.

Extended Outlook:

Tuesday will be hotter across the plains with a couple spots in the mountains where we see isolated thunderstorms. Smoke and hazy will continue to flow through Colorado tomorrow.

Wetter weather moves in Wednesday but we still look pretty hot across the plains.

Much wetter weather is expected from Thursday through the weekend, and flooding will be a concern in the mountains on Thursday. We could see highs down into the 70s and 80s by the weekend if we keep the rain in the forecast.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter