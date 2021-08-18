Hot and dry here at home with heavier rain along the western slope

Today’s Forecast:

Here and dry weather hits southern Colorado as heavy rain moves into western Colorado.

Wildfire smoke will be present today, but cleaner air from the south will limit the smoke and haze through the afternoon. We should see cleaner skies in the afternoon and evening.

We look dry here at home, but heavier rain is expected to start falling in western Colorado today and continue through Thursday evening. If the rain is heavy enough or Flash Flood Warnings are issued in Glenwood Canyon, CDOT will do a temporary safety shut-down.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 92; Low: 61. Hot and a little hazy once again from wildfire smoke. We'll stay breezy and dry today across the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: High: 96; Low: 63. Very hot today and breezy with sunny skies and light wildfire smoke and haze.

CANON CITY: High: 94; Low: 65. Hot and breezy with sunny skies and light wildfire haze.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 82; Low: 52. Hot and hazy with a nice breeze and dry skies through the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and breezy with light wildfire haze and dry skies through the afternoon and evening.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Very hot across the plains with light wildfire smoke high in the sky and a cooling afternoon breeze.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Breezy and hot across the region with light wildfire haze against the mountains and dry skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. We could see scattered showers and storms in the Sangres today and west across the central and western mountains. Heavier rains are expected in the western mountains this afternoon, even some strong to severe storms! CDOT could close I-70 at Glenwood Canyon today and tomorrow for flooding/mudslide concerns if rain looks too heavy.

Extended Outlook:

Heavy rains will continue across the western and central mountains Thursday, but we look pretty dry here at home. We could see strong to severe storms up by Denver and especially east into the plains Thursday afternoon, but most of southern Colorado should stay dry.

Cooler and breezy weather is expected across the region Thursday with even cooler air following into Friday and Saturday.

