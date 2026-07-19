Hot and Dry Conditions Will Stick Around for the Next Few Days Before the Rain Arrives

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight there will be a few showers and thunderstorms over the higher terrain. An isolated storm in the Pikes Peak Region isn't out of the question, but this will clear out overnight. The moisture is staying isolated towards the mountains this evening. Overnight lows will dip into the 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 91;

Colorado Springs will continue to clear out overnight, and make way for sunny conditions on Sunday. Temperatures will warm quickly, and by the afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s. Dry conditions will continue. Winds will be coming out of the southeast around 5-10mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 97;

Pueblo will dip into the mid-60s overnight. Sunrise will be around 5:45 AM, and temperatures will warm quickly once the sun rises. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s. Winds will be light during the day around 5-10mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 94;

Canon City will have overnight lows in the lower 60s. We have another calm and sunny day ahead with afternoon highs reaching the mid-90s. It will be a great pool day! Winds will be coming out of the south around 5-15mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 83;

Woodland Park will clear out overnight and lows will dip into the lower 50s. By 10AM, temperatures will be in mid-70s. Highs will be in the lower 80s. There will be a few clouds in the afternoon, but we aren't tracking rain. Winds will also be calmer around 5-10mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 56; High: 88;

The Monument area will dip into the mid-50s overnight. There will be sunny conditions throughout the day. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s. Winds will be coming out of the southeast around 5-10mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

The eastern plains will have overnight temperatures in the 60s. Conditions will continue to warm up a few degrees from Saturday. Highs will be in the 90s. Monday looks to be even warmer.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 61/60; High: 91/94;

The southern I-25 corridor will have overnight lows in the lower-60s. Luckily, winds look to remain light during the day between 5-10mph. Highs will reach the lower to mid 90s. There will be bright and sunny conditions throughout the day.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s & 90s;

The mountains are still receiving a nice plume of monsoonal moisture giving them rain chances. This will lighten up slightly on Sunday, but there will still be some thunderstorms over the central mountains. Afternoon highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Extended outlook forecast:

This upcoming week will start out mostly dry with the exception of an isolated storm here and there. That coverage will really pick up going into the middle of the week. Monsoonal moisture will arrive around Wednesday, but the best chance of rain will be on Thursday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.