Hot and dry conditions to end the work week

Today’s Forecast:

Friday will be hot and a little breezy closer to the higher terrain. Temperatures will be about 10 to 15 degrees above average. Winds will be coming out of the southwest and they will be breezy at times. Clouds will start to filter in during the mid-morning hours and there is a small chance for spotty showers along the Palmer Divide and out east of I-25.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 50.

The Springs will be hot and dry today. We will start off with partly cloudy conditions and more clouds will filter in as southwesterly winds bring in more moisture. Overnight lows into Saturday morning will drop into the lower 50s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 91; Low: 53.

Pueblo will break into the 90s today. Dry conditions will prevail throughout the day. There will be a few higher level clouds throughout the day today. Temperatures overnight will drop into the lower 50s.

Canon City forecast: High: 87; Low: 50.

Canon City will have temperatures in the 70s by 11AM and highs will top out in the upper 80s. Winds will be coming out of the southwest around 5-10mph. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 72; Low: 42.

Woodland Park will have highs today in the lower 70s. Winds could be breezy at times. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s for Saturday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 78; Low: 44.

The Monument area will start off with temperatures in the 40s, but quickly warm into the 70s by the noon hour. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Plains forecast: High: 80s & 90s; Low: 50s.

The Plains have a small chance for some storms later on today. Clouds will begin to move into the area by mid-morning. Temperatures will remain hot throughout the day eventually topping off in the 80s and 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 84/86; Low: 48/49.

The southern I-25 corridor will have temperatures in the mid-80s today with a southwesterly wind. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

The higher terrain will have some breezy conditions. There will be a few clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will rise into the 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Going into Memorial Day weekend, thunderstorm chances will continue to pick up. Saturday evening will have rain chances across I-25 and the plains. Sunday we will see some more widespread rain and thunderstorms and that will linger into Memorial Day. Each day during the upcoming week looks to have rain chances in the afternoon.

