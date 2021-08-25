Hot and dry along I-25 with isolated strong storms east near the Kansas border

Today’s Forecast:

Hot and dry from the mountains through the I-25 corridor with isolated storms possible in the far eastern plains.

Storms will be hard to come by today out east due to the dry air from yesterday and suppressive hot afternoon conditions. If storms do develop they'll likely stay east of Bent County pretty close to the Kansas border.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 91; Low: 59. Hot, dry, and breezy today.

PUEBLO: High: 97; Low: 59. Very hot today with a light breeze and dry skies.

CANON CITY: High: 96; Low: 61. Hot and dry with light winds.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 82; Low: 52. Warm and dry with a nice breeze.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot in the sunshine with light winds.

PLAINS: High: 90/100s; Low: 60s. Very hot today with sunny skies and a chance for storms east of Bent County. If storms do form, it'll be at the end of the day with a few strong storms but no severe weather.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot and dry today with a nice cooling breeze.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Dry, clear, and sunny skies over the mountains today with very dry air. If you're going on a hike be sure and pack extra water with sunscreen.

Extended Outlook:

Thursday will be hot again before storms move out of the mountains through the late afternoon. Storms could be strong tomorrow but severe weather is not expected.

WE could see a couple more isolated storms over the mountains Friday, but I-25 and the eastern plains should stay hot and dry. We could see a few storms on Sunday as a cold front drops in from the north and provides temporary heat relief.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter