Hot and dry across the plains with a few spotty showers over the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

Hot and dry weather will start to become the dominant weather factor across southern Colorado this weekend, but we still have a bit of energy left over for mountain thunderstorms.

If we do see storms today, they will primarily be in the southern mountains of the San Juans, La Garitas, and along the Sangre De Cristos. A stray storm is possible in the Wet Mountains, and also up north along the Rampart Range near Teller and western El Paso County.

We should stay hot and dry east of I-25 for the most part this afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 90; Low: 59. Hot and dry for most of the afternoon, but isolated thunderstorms and virga will be possible coming off the mountains west of town and up on the north half of the city closer to Monument Hill. Dry air will make virga more likely than actual rainfall across the city, so we could see a lot of gusty winds.

PUEBLO: High: 97; Low: 58. Very hot today with dry skies across the city. We could see some gusty winds this afternoon, but dry air and heat are the main two factors through the daytime.

CANON CITY: High: 94; Low: 60. Hot and dry across Canon City with some gusty winds. Rain chances are very low over the city but a little better in the mountains of Fremont County, especially northern Fremont County.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 81; Low: 52. Warm and breezy with a chance for isolated thunderstorms and virga in the afternoon and early evening. If we do see rain and thunderstorms, they'll be scattered to isolated and non-severe.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and breezy with a small chance for isolated thunderstorms and virga in the afternoon. Dry air off the mountains would make virga much more likely than rain, but if we did see storms they should be non-severe.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and dry today across the plains with no rain expected east of I-25 at this time.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot and breezy with a small chance for isolated thunderstorms or virga in the afternoon. Storms shouldn't be severe today if they move out of the mountains.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm with afternoon clouds and spotty thunderstorms through the afternoon and early evening. There could be an isolated storm or two with virga in the Pikes Peak Region mountains of the Front and Rampart Range, but dry air will limit rain in this region. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are a bit more likely over the La Garitas and Sangre De Cristos this afternoon with no severe weather expected.

Extended Outlook:

Saturday looks hot and dry across most of the region, but we could see a few stronger storms develop east of Trinidad and La Junta in the afternoon and early evening.

Sunday will be cooler from a cold front Saturday night and we'll see a chance for spotty storms in the afternoon.

High heat takes over through the middle of next week with a chance for thunderstorms and cooler air by next Wednesday and Thursday.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter