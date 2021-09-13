Hot and breezy with a few isolated thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

We're back to above-average heat today with only a few scattered storms in the afternoon.

A boundary from storms in Wyoming could provide energy for storms across northeast Colorado and down along the Palmer Divide.

We should see fairly clean air today with a pocket of smokeless air moving in from Utah.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 89; Low: 55. Hot and mostly dry across the region with only a small chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon, mainly in eastern El Paso county.

PUEBLO: High: 95; Low: 56. Hot today with dry skies and cleaner air from very little wildfire smoke above.

CANON CITY: High: 92; Low: 54. Hot and dry today with increasing afternoon cloud cover.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 79; Low: 47. Warm and breezy with a very small chance for an isolated daytime thunderstorm.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Warm and breezy with a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two in the afternoon.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot and dry today with light winds and mostly sunny skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and breezy today with dry skies and increased afternoon cloud cover.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Today should be a nice day in the mountains with dry skies, light winds, and less wildfire smoke. If we did see a stray storm it could be up in the Rampart Range.

Extended Outlook:

A cold front Tuesday should bring clouds, cooler air, and storms to the region. We'll see highs drop into the 70s and 80s in the afternoon with thunderstorms that could be on the strong to severe side along and east of I-25. Large hail and strong winds would be the two main storm threats.

The rest of the week

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter