Hot and breezy today with isolated storms and a few strong downdrafts

Today’s Forecast:

This is going to be a hot and rough week at times. We'll start today with lots of sunshine but build clouds into the afternoon and early evening. We will see scattered mountain thunderstorms, some of which will fall east into the Pikes Peak Region, mainly central and eastern El Paso County, as well as east along the Raton Mesa through southern Las Animas County.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 87; Low: 56. Sunny to start with clouds in the afternoon and scattered afternoon thunderstorms, especially in north and eastern El Paso County. One or two could come out of the mountains through Colorado Springs, but no severe weather is expected. A few strong downdrafts are going to be possible.

PUEBLO: High: 93; Low: 57. Very hot today with sunny skies turning cloudy in the afternoon. We will be breezy in the afternoon with dry skies as any storms should stay far west over the mountains.

CANON CITY: High: 91; Low: 56. Very hot with increased cloud cover in the afternoon and one or two isolated storms possible. The best storm chances will remain over the mountains outside of town, but a few strong downdrafts cloud blow through any nearby mountain town, including Canon City.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 77; Low: 50. Sunny through lunch with building afternoon clouds and a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. We won't see any severe weather but a few strong winds and downdrafts are possible.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Sunny and hot in the early afternoon with isolated showers and thunderstorms through the end of the day. No severe weather is expected but a few strong winds from downdrafts will be possible today.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Mostly dry and very hot today with sunny skies and breezy daytime conditions. If we do see isolated storms they would be in Las Animas and eastern El Paso counties.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and breezy today with an isolated storm in the afternoon with strong downdrafts possible. If we do see any storms in the afternoon they will mostly be west in and around the mountains.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Sunny to start with clouds increasing and scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Any storms today should stay non-severe with lightning as the biggest risk.

Extended Outlook:

The rest of this week is going to be very hot and bone dry. We'll see the hottest day on Thursday with highs in the 90s and even a few spots near 100 degrees. A cold front Thursday night will bring highs back down into the 80s through the weekend.

