Hot and breezy today with even more summer heat throughout the week

Today’s Forecast:

Get ready for heat week here in Colorado!

Summer isn't letting go, and we'll stay hot from today through Friday. Wildfire smoke is being pushed north of Colorado, so at least we'll have pretty clear skies through the afternoon and evening.

It'll be breezy outside this week, and while we remain drought-free across most of the region, we'll want to stay fire-alert and keep mitigation in our minds.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 92; Low: 60. Hot and dry today with a chance for gusty winds and virga, especially on the north and west sides of town at the end of the day. The air is so dry that rain simply won't be able to make it to the ground for most of the region.

PUEBLO: High: 98; Low: 61. Very hot and breezy today with sunny skies followed by a few afternoon clouds. We'll stay dry today and tonight.

CANON CITY: High: 94; Low: 63. Very hot and dry today with sunny skies followed by some afternoon cloud cover.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 81; Low: 52. Sunny and hot in the sunshine with a chance for gusty winds and virga at the end of the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Sunny and breezy today with hot afternoon conditions. There could be gusty winds from virga at the end of the day, but rain remains very unlikely.

PLAINS: High: 90/100s; Low: 60s. Very hot today with dry air and sunny skies. Be sure and drink lots of water and wear sunscreen if you're working outside.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and breezy today with dry skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Sunny skies with building mountain clouds through the afternoon and dry skies. We could see some virga over the Rampart Range, but hot and dry weather should be the dominant factor over the mountains today.

Extended Outlook:

One of the nice things about this weather pattern will be the clear skies that drift through Colorado. This upper level ridge should keep move of the west coast wildfire smoke transported north of Colorado.

We'll be hotter on Tuesday with more downslope winds and still quite hot through Wednesday. There's a small chance for storms on Thursday with the bulk of our moisture expected to stay in and around the mountains. We could see a few storms on Saturday with cooler air by Sunday and Monday.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter