Hot and breezy today with beautiful weather tomorrow!

Today’s Forecast:

Hot and dry weather is the main weather story today, but we should stay just a few degrees shy of heat records.

The winds will be breezy today out of the south, so fire danger is a bit elevated in the afternoon. We'll stay dry today and tonight, even with a strong cold front coming through in the evening.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 90; Low: 54. Hot in the sunshine today with breezy and dry daytime conditions. The record for today is 92 degrees.

PUEBLO: High: 95; Low: 57. Hot and breezy with dry afternoon conditions. The record for today is 97 degrees.

CANON CITY: High: 92; Low: 59. Breezy at times with hot and dry afternoon conditions.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 79; Low: 42. Warm and dry today with increasing afternoon cloud cover.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Warm and breezy at times with cloudy afternoon skies and no rain.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot and dry today with mostly sunny skies and breezy daytime conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Windy at times and dry with hot afternoon conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Warm and sunny today with cloud cover increasing through the day with dry skies.

Extended Outlook:

A cold front tonight should bring strong winds across the plains and gorgeous weather to Friday. The winds tonight could gust between 20 to 40 mph out of the north with highs Friday expected to stay in the 70s and low 80s through most of the plains.

We'll be hotter and dry through the weekend with scattered storms across the central mountains. We're still seeing a cold front move through the region next Monday with the coolest air expected on Tuesday as highs drop into the 60s and 70s.

