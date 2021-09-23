Hot and breezy today with a few areas of virga

Today’s Forecast:

Above average heat is back in the forecast today with highs generally in the 80s across the plains.

Sunshine will be replaced with cloud cover in the afternoon, and we could see a few areas of virga in the mountains generally north of Highway 50. Virga often comes with gusty winds and is most likely today in Fremont, Teller, and western El Paso county.

A cold front will move through the plains late today and tonight, pushing highs back about 3 to 5 degrees Friday afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 82; Low: 49. We'll start off chilly but sunny skies and dry air will quickly heat the city into the 70s and low 80s through the afternoon. It'll be breezy today and tonight, especially if we get any virga to move off the mountains late today or early this evening. A cold front through the evening will keep things breezy and cool.

PUEBLO: High: 86; Low: 49. Hot and dry today with breezy daytime and evening conditions. We won't see any virga through Pueblo today and fire conditions will be slightly elevated from dry, breezy conditions.

CANON CITY: High: 83; Low: 53. Warm and breezy today with dry skies and slightly elevated fire conditions. Virga will be possible west of town through the Arkansas River valley and in northern Fremont County.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 69; Low: 43. Mild and breezy today with overcast skies and virga through the late day and early evening. Little to no rain is expected, but if virga develops we could see plenty of gusty wind.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mild with breezy and dry afternoon conditions followed by late day and early evening virga and gusty winds. We'll likely stay dry other than a few stray sprinkles and gusty winds with the virga.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and dry across the plains even with a late day cold front coming in from the north. We'll stay breezy today with slightly elevated grass fire danger.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Warm and breezy today with slightly elevated fire danger and dry skies. We shouldn't see any virga today in the region.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Sunny skies in the morning with afternoon overcast skies and a small chance for showers in northern Fremont and western Teller counties. Virga and gusty winds are more likely than rain today.

Extended Outlook:

A cold front late today and tonight will keep it breezy through Friday morning and a little cooler into the afternoon. Highs will be back to the upper 70s and lower 80s across the region tomorrow with dry and sunny skies.

We'll be warmer and dry through the weekend with Sunday as the hottest day. A series of cold fronts next week will push temperatures down into the 70s and 80s by mid-week with rain and thunderstorms possible next Wednesday and Thursday.

