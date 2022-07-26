Hot and a little muggy with fewer storms

Today’s Forecast:

We're going to see fewer thunderstorms today with warmer air compared to Monday.

Highs will warm into the 80s and 90s this afternoon with a little bit of humidity in the air making it feel muggy.

We will see scattered storms in the mountains today, especially down around the La Garitas, Sangre De Cristos, and San Luis Valley. There is a chance for a few storms in the Pikes Peak Region this evening, but a lot of the plains will stay pretty dry today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 61. Hot and a little muggy through the afternoon with late day clouds providing a little heat relief. We look dry today until the early evening, when scattered storms seem likely, especially on the north and east sides of town.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 65. Hot and mostly sunny today with just a little heat relief from clouds at the very end of the day. We look dry today and tonight.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 63. Hot with increasing mid-afternoon clouds providing some heat relief. We look during the day, but an isolated evening thunderstorm will be possible.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 53. Warm and cloudy through the afternoon with isolated storms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Warm and cloudy through the afternoon with a chance for isolated storms at the end of the day or early this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and dry across most of the plains today with a little extra humidity making the heat uncomfortable. If we do see any rain east of I-25, it'll be in the evening as storms move southeast from Elbert and El Paso Counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 60s. Hot and mostly dry today with just a small chance for late day or early evening showers along I-25 from Walsenburg to Trinidad. Storm chances generally look best west over the mountains.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Warm with scattered storms over the La Garita and Sangre De Cristos mountains, as well as the Wet and San Luis Valleys. Storms could be strong today with localized flooding, especially near burn scars.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be similar to this afternoon with hot temperatures, but a few more thunderstorms. We'll see scattered showers and storms from the afternoon to the evening Wednesday, some of which could be strong with heavy rain and lightning.

Thursday and Friday will be weather alert days in southern Colorado for a combination of heavy rain and strong to severe storms. Heavy rain with flooding is our primary storm risk at the end of the week, but we could have enough wind support for areas of large hail and strong winds. Flooding in areas that see rain all week will be a big cause of concern.

Hot and dry temperatures will return early next week, right in time for the start of August.

