Hot along and east of I-25 with scattered storms in the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

The weather looks HOT today with scattered thunderstorms over the mountains.

Wildfire smoke from New Mexico and Arizona moved north into Colorado last night, so we'll see hazy skies through the daytime today.

Highs will warm into the 90s and low triple digits along and east of I-25 with slightly cooler temperatures west in the mountains. Even over the mountains, it'll be in the 80s this afternoon.

Scattered storms will develop this afternoon in the high country with very little rain east of the mountains. If we do see any rain along I-25, storms will be dying as they leave the mountains and we'd probably see more wind than actual rain.

If you are in the mountains and see storms today, brief heavy rain with small hail and strong winds are the main wind threats today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 93; Low: 63. Hot and windy today with a small chance of dying, isolated storms in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 100; Low: 65. Very hot today and breezy with a very small chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storm chances are generally much better west over the Wet Mountains today, so it's more likely we stay dry and hot in town and out by Pueblo West.

Canon City forecast: High: 94; Low: 66. Hot today with a small chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Any storms leaving the mountains would die as they move over town, so severe weather is not expected.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 84; Low: 54. Warm for Teller County with a chance for a weak and isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm with a very small chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: High: Low 100s; Low: 60s. HOT across the plains with dry skies through the afternoon and evening. With widespread triple digits, we'll see an increased chance for heat stroke so be sure to take breaks if you're working outside.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot with a small chance for scattered storms in the afternoon. Most of the storms would be west over the Sangre De Cristos.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Scattered monsoon rains today with spotty coverage over the Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains. Most storm action today will be over the Continental Divide and even farther west in the Sangre De Cristos and out near Aspen.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monsoon rains will stay pretty heavy out over the mountains from the afternoon through the start of next week. Storm chances along I-25 for towns like Trinidad, Colorado Springs, and Pueblo will be much smaller than towns west of the interstate.

We'll cool into the start of next week with more rain through the high country.

