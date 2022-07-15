Hot again with scattered afternoon storms

Today’s Forecast:

Very summer-like weather for southern Colorado is expected today with highs in the 90s and low 100s across the plains with daytime thunderstorms.

Monsoon driven storms will start over the mountains and drift east into the plains. Storms won't' be severe today, but a few pockets of heavy rain and lightning are expected.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 94; Low: 64. Cloudy in the afternoon with hot daytime temperatures and scattered storms through the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 102; Low: 67. Sunny to cloudy with isolated late day thunderstorms and showers.

Canon City forecast: High: 96; Low: 68. Mostly cloudy and hot with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 81; Low: 55. Cloudy afternoon with showers and thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly cloudy and hot in the afternoon with scattered thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: High: 100s; Low: 60s. Mostly sunny and extremely hot with highs in the low 100s and a few upper 90s. We should be dry across most of the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot with scattered storms in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Scattered storms will develop over the mountains but severe weather is not expected.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cool front will provide a little bit of relief from the heat, but allow for strong to severe storms in the afternoon.

Severe chances tomorrow will involve large hail, strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

Sunday will be very hot and dry, with Monday likely just as hot if not a degree or two hotter.

Monsoon moisture will return next week with daily rain chances and plenty of summer heat.

