Hot afternoon with strong to severe storms through the evening

Today’s Forecast:

Get ready for a hot and stormy day across southern Colorado!

Sunny skies will heat the atmosphere into the 80s and 90s this afternoon. Storms will start in the mountains between 2 to 4 pm and move out to the interstate from 5 to 8 pm tonight.

Large hail (1 to 1.5 inches), 60 mph wind gusts, and flooding are our main concerns today. Flooding concerns are highest around the Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains today, especially near the burn scars.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 86; Low: 60. Hot and sunny through the early afternoon with strong to severe storms anytime from 4 to 7 pm tonight. Large hail and 60 mph winds are the main threats for Colorado Springs, but heavy rain could cause a few flooding concerns in low-lying areas.

PUEBLO: High: 92; Low: 65. Really hot today with sunny skies and increasing clouds by the end of the day. Storm chances are going to be best west of town in the mountains, but we could still see strong to severe storms from Pueblo West into Pueblo from 5 to 8 pm tonight. Large hail and damaging winds will be our main storm threats today.

CANON CITY: High: 89; Low: 64. Hot and sunny with strong to severe storms anytime from 4 to 7 pm tonight. Large hail and 60 mph winds are the main storm threats today, but we could still see some localized flooding in low-lying areas.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 77; Low: 51. Strong storms in the afternoon after a warm and dry lunch hour. Storms would develop around 2 to 4 pm and the main threats would be hail and strong winds. Hail should stay non-severe but we could still see dime to nickel-sized stones in strong storms.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Strong to severe storms are possible late today in the Tri-Lakes area with large hail and strong winds as our main storm threats. We're going to see storms move out of the mountains anytime after 3 to 4 pm and clear out by 6 to 7 pm.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Very hot today and mostly dry for areas east of El Paso and Pueblo counties. While most storms will stay pretty close to I-25, a few stronger storms could drift through Lincoln, Crowley, and Kiowa county through the evening. Large hail and strong winds are the main storm threats through the early evening.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Strong to severe storms will be possible late today as storms leave the mountains. Flooding is going to be a big concern to our mountains west, especially near the Spring burn scar.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Strong storms are expected in and around the mountains today with flooding and non-severe hail being our main storm threats. Flooding is very likely due to how slow storms will move today and how much moist air we're pulling in from the plains. Burn scars are most prone to flooding today. Storm development in the mountains would be anytime between 2 to 4 pm.

Extended Outlook:

A cold front early Tuesday morning will bring a bit of heat relief to the forecast, but the extra moisture behind the front could drop in more strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Large hail and strong winds would once again be our biggest threats.

Storms would be more isolated and confined to the mountains on Wednesday with dry and hot conditions on Thursday. We could get a few more isolated storms Friday and Saturday.

