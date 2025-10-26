Hold onto your hats, windy conditions move in tomorrow afternoon

Tonight's Forecast:

Patchy fog returns into the forecast mainly affecting the eastern plains. Pueblo will likely have some fog move into the area as well. With plenty of sunshine and southeasterly winds the fog will move out by mid-morning.

Tomorrow's Forecast:

Temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer with breezy conditions picking up later in the day. The strongest gusts will be between 20-30mph in the higher terrain and far eastern counties. I-25 will start the day calm, and won't get these gusts until later in the day. Highs will get back into the 60s and 70s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 69;

It's not as likely that Colorado Springs will see fog overnight, but don't be surprised with more cloud cover in the morning. This will begin to clear out as we head into the afternoon. Highs will get back into the upper 60s for the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 36; High: 72;

Pueblo will dip into the 30s overnight. Some patchy fog will move into eastern Pueblo. This will move out once temperatures begin to warm and Pueblo gets a little more sunshine. Gusty conditions will pick up in the afternoon up to 20mph. Highs will get into the lower 70s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 42; High: 72;

Canon City will have overnight lows in the lower 40s. With sunshine in the forecast and southeasterly winds, highs will reach the lower 70s. Gusts will get more noticeable in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 34; High: 62;

Woodland Park will have another night dipping into the 30s. That's not out of the ordinary for this time of year. Highs however are a different story and are about 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the lower 60s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 35; High: 67;

The Monument area will have overnight temperatures in the mid-30s. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Gusts will be on the stronger side compared to other places. The strongest gusts will get up to 30mph. There will still be plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s;

The plains will have fog creep in around midnight and last throughout the night. It won't leave until the following morning when the sun rises. It will slowly creep west throughout the overnight hours. Going into the afternoon fog will disappear but this will actually prevent temperatures from getting too warm. Highs will be in the 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41; High: 71/75;

The southern I-25 corridor will have lows in the lower 40s. Fog isn't as likely but there is still a small possibility. Temperatures by the afternoon will be in the mid-to-lower 70s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

The mountains will have some of the strongest gusts tomorrow, but mainly towards the higher peaks. If you are headed out to the mountains and want to avoid these conditions, it would be best to go earlier. Highs will reach the 60s by the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, gusty conditions linger from this trough moving through northern Colorado. There is a fire danger concern due to the relative humidity values dropping between 10-15%. Avoid any activities that require burning, like outdoor grilling. Temperatures take a brief dip into the 50s on Tuesday. The rest of the week, the patten looks pretty calm and consistent. We will gradually warm throughout the rest of the week.

