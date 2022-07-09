Highs soar into the 90s and low 100s today

Today’s Forecast:

High heat moves into the forecast today and sticks around through Sunday.

We'll be within a few degrees of record heat today, and we look even hotter tomorrow.

Dry skies are expected across southern Colorado with just a few isolated thunderstorms out west near the Continental Divide.

Drink lots of water and take breaks if you have to work outside today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 93; Low: 64. Sunny and hot with light winds and dry skies. The record for today is 96 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: High: 100; Low: 65. Sunny and very hot with light winds and dry skies. The record for today is 103.

Canon City forecast: High: 97; Low: 66. Sunny and very hot with light winds and dry skies.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 85; Low: 56. Mostly sunny and hot with a light breeze and dry skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 60s. Mostly sunny and hot with light winds and dry skies.

Plains forecast: High: Low 100s; Low: 60s. Sunny and extremely hot with highs in the low 100s and very little wind. Take breaks when you're working outside today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Sunny and hot with a nice breezy and dry skies.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Partly cloudy in the afternoon and warm with a few isolated storms near the Continental Divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be the hottest day of the weekend with highs in the 90s and low 100s. We have a chance for isolated late day and evening thunderstorms against the eastern mountains, but most of the I-25 corridor and plains should stay dry.

A cool front early Monday will provide some cool relief, upslope surface winds, and strong to severe thunderstorms through the afternoon. We could see more strong storms on Tuesday before we heat up and dry out through the end of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.