Highs in the 90s and 100s today and tomorrow

Get ready to sweat, we're going to see serious summer heat today!

A heat ridge is going to push high temperatures into the 90s and low 100s across the plains today! We will probably stay too cool to break records today and tomorrow in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, but we still want you to stay hydrated and take breaks outside.

Storm chances in the mountains look sparse today and mostly west around the Continental Divide.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 94; Low: 64. Sunny in the morning and cloudy by the end of the day with really hot afternoon temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 90s with dry skies.

Pueblo forecast: High: 100; Low: 64. Mostly sunny with increased late day clouds. We'll be very hot today and dry, with highs reaching 100 degrees.

Canon City forecast: High: 96; Low: 67. Increasing late day clouds with really hot and dry afternoon conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 82; Low: 54. Cloudy in the afternoon and really warm with highs in the low 80s. We should stay dry today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and dry today with dry skies through the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 90/100s; Low: 60s. Really hot today with late day clouds and highs in the upper 90s or low 100s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Breezy and dry with hot afternoon conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Cloudy and warm through the afternoon with dry skies for most of our mountains. Any sparse rain would be out west over the Continental Divide.

Thursday is going to be as hot as today, if not maybe a degree or two hotter in a few places. We'll see a better chance for spotty thunderstorms in the afternoon Thursday along the mountains and in a few spots of I-25.

Monsoon moisture becomes more prevalent from Friday through Saturday with daily storm chances moving off the mountains into the I-25 corridor. Sunday looks really hot and dry with more rain chances through the start of next week.

