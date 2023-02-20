High Winds with above-average highs for President's Day

Today’s Forecast:

A High Wind Warning is in effect across the mountains, valleys, and foothills until 5 pm today. We'll be windy all day, but areas in the warning could see gusts as high as 60 to 80 mph, with the strongest winds being up into the mountains themselves.

Gusty west winds will be annoying for people who want to hike or head west to the Cripple Creek Ice Festival. The positive side to the wind today is that it'll provide a lot of warmth with highs around 10 to 15 degrees warmer than average.

Overnight, we'll still be windy in the mountains and valleys, just not as windy as the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 58; Low: 29. Windy and warm with dry skies through the afternoon. We could see wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Pueblo forecast: High: 63; Low: 25. Windy and really warm with sunny and dry skies. We could see wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 35. Really windy and warm with dry skies. We could see wind gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 26. Really windy and mild through the afternoon. We could see wind gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Windy and mild with dry daytime conditions. We could see wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Really warm and breezy with gusts in the 20 mph range.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Warm and really windy with daytime gusts in the 40 to 60 mph range.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Really windy with gusts in the 50 to 70 mph range, especially along the Sangre De Cristos.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be another day for strong winds in the mountains and valleys with more above-average warming in the plains.

Snow will start to fall in the mountains Tuesday with heavy accumulations through Wednesday.

Locally, we should see blowing snow through the daytime Wednesday. Snow will accumulate best from Denver through the Pikes Peak Region with very little snow south of El Paso County.

