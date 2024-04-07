High Winds Continue to Howl Throughout Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

** HIGH WIND WARNING ** in effect though 11am Sunday. Winds will gust upwards of 65mph overnight under mostly clear skies. Overnight lows in the lower 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 59;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 65;

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 61;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 49;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Plains forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Mountains forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Extended outlook forecast:

** RED FLAG WARNING ** for Sunday from 10am through 8PM.

Stong winds will eventually quiet down once we get into Sunday evening and this current weather system moves into the Great Lakes Region. Not much of a break though as another disturbance moves in for Monday evening, bring the chance for isolated rain showers, mixing with snow early Tuesday morning. Once this next area of low pressure moves away, a warming trend ensues and we'll climb back into the 70s by the end of the week.

____

