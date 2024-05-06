High Wind Warnings, Red Flag Warnings, Mountain Snow Showers...Gotta Love Colorado Weather!

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly clear with strong, gusty winds around 45 mph. Overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 43; High: 61;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 47; High: 68;

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 63;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 54;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s;

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s;

Extended outlook forecast:

High Wind Warnings & Red Flag Warnings for parts of Southern Colorado from tonight through Monday evening. The biggest story over the next few days will be the gusty winds. 40-50 mph wind gusts for the lower elevations tonight with 50-60 mph gusts in the mountains. As a cold front pushes through, the winds will shift from the South to the West and our highs on Monday will drop by about 10-15 degrees.

Tuesday will bring another day of wind, albeit not as strong, and slightly warmer temps. Things will quiet down on Wednesday, but Thursday brings even colder weather and chances for scattered showers and storm through Friday. Saturday and Sunday should allow us to climb back to more seasonal normals, but until then, it'll be an unsettled week.

