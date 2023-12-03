High Wind Warning in Effect through 5pm Sunday for the Pikes Peak Region and Higher Terrain

Tonight's Forecast:

High Wind Warning Tonight through 5 pm Sunday for areas along and west of I-25 in the higher terrain. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph are expected over night and will gradually taper off throughout Sunday afternoon. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with over night lows in the lower 20s. Mostly sunny and windy on Sunday with afternoon temps in the mid to upper 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 48;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 52;

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 53;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 16;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 45;

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Winds will stick with us through Sunday evening, then this weather disturbance will move out of the state. As it does so, it will take with it any remaining cloud cover and cooler weather. A warm up is in store for the first week of December with highs mid-week expected to be in the upper 60s to near 70! Another disturbance moves across the state by Friday bring back a chance for snow showers in the lower elevations and heavier snow in the mountains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.