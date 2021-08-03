High risk of heavy rain and flooding today & tonight

Today’s Forecast:

We're on a high alert today and tonight for flooding. Slow moving storms will start over the mountains and drift south to east through the afternoon and overnight hours.

Areas that have the highest flood risks would be in the mountains and through the valleys today. Storms will not pose as much of a flood risk as they leave the mountains today, but the Pikes Peak Region and I-25 south of Pueblo could still see pockets of very heavy rain.

Not overly common for Colorado is a moderate risk for excessive rainfall. We have that today running through our southern mountains, into the valleys, and down along the Raton Mesa. Can't rule out heavy rain in Teller, El Paso, and Pueblo counties pic.twitter.com/VBh0VGA63h — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) August 3, 2021

Never drive through a flooded road and be very careful driving in the mountains near steep cliffs as rock and mudslides could easily happen today.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 79; Low: 58. Storms with slow moving heavy rain will be possible today and tonight, but the heavier flood threats will stay over the mountains or in areas that saw heavy rain this weekend. Severe weather chances today are low in general other than the flood risks.

PUEBLO: High: 87; Low: 61. Scattered storms with some heavy rain is a possibility today & tonight, but flooding threats like we saw over the weekend are not very likely today.

CANON CITY: High: 83; Low: 62. Slow moving storms could create flood conditions and get the Arkansas River moving fast. The flood risk is highest in the mountains today and tonight, but it does extend down to Highway 50. Mudslides and rockslides would be a big concern today, so be careful driving west and up into the mountains today and tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 69; Low: 50. Heavy rain and flooding is going to be possible today and tonight in and around Teller county, including Woodland Park and Cripple Creek. Modeling shows the heaviest rain over central to southern Teller county today, but all areas that have seen rain from the weekend through yesterday are at risk for flooding.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Scattered strong storms are likely today and tonight with a low risk for flooding.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Storms, some of which could be heavy, will try and move east of the mountains through the plains today and tonight, but they won't likely have the same impact we'll see in the mountains or along I-25. Severe weather is not expected and flooding risks east of I-25 are low.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 50s. A high risk of flooding exists from the Sangre De Cristos out east to the Walsenburg/Trinidad stretch of I-25. Slow moving heavy rain could cause flash floods quickly with rock slides and debris flows near the mountains as a big risk for drivers. Flooding threats will linger through the overnight hours.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. High alert weather day for everyone living in or near the mountains today and tonight. Slow moving storms could dump heavy rain and lead to flooding quickly this afternoon through the overnight hours, especially if you've seen rain over the last few days. Flooding is a huge threat and can be unpredictable, so take care when driving on mountain roads near steep cliff sides and never drive over a flooded road.

Extended Outlook:

Storms will continue through the overnight hours and into early Wednesday morning, so flooding risks may extend past midnight. We could see more daytime storms on Wednesday, and flooding risks will likely return, especially to the mountains and valleys.

The weather turns drier and much hotter as we go into the weekend.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter