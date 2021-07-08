High heat moves back in today and tomorrow

Today’s Forecast:

An upper level high pressure ridge to our west is going to send high heat in Colorado over the next two days!

Sunny skies and dry air will run temperatures in the 90s and triple digits in the early to mid-afternoon but cloud cover at the end of the day should provide at least some relief. We could see some virga in and out of the mountains today with gusty winds, but actual rain is not expected today.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 94; Low: 63. Sunny through the early afternoon with refreshing cloud cover at the end of the day. We'll see virga come out of the clouds but we will likely only get gusty winds, no actual rain other than sprinkles.

PUEBLO: High: 100; Low: 64. Very hot today but about 5 degrees shy of the heat record for today. We'll start with sunshine and end the day with more cooling clouds.

CANON CITY: High: 97; Low: 68. Hot and breezy today with increased afternoon clouds and dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 84; Low: 57. Sunny through lunch time with warm and breezy afternoon conditions.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 60s. Sunny and hot through lunch with clouds and a breeze in the afternoon.

PLAINS: High: 90/100s; Low: 60s. Very hot today with a light afternoon breezy and mostly sunny skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and breezy today with dry skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. While there is a small chance a few showers could fall in the mountains today, most of what we see out west would be virga, rain that mostly evaporates before it hits the ground but brings gusty winds. Generally, we will stay hot across the mountains with cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

Friday will be even hotter across Colorado, and we're probably going to break heat records in several places. Colorado Springs will see a high around 97, breaking a record of 96, where Pueblo hits 103 breaking a record of 102.

A cold front Saturday morning will bring heat relief and perhaps a few showers and storms to the region, but mostly dry skies are going to be prevalent south of the Palmer Divide. We'll stay comfortable on Sunday with more heat early next week.

