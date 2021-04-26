High fire danger with hot and windy afternoon conditions

Today’s Forecast:

High fire danger today across most of southern Colorado with hot and windy daytime conditions.

Fire danger is exceptionally high today based on the low humidity (down to % in some areas), and very strong daytime winds (30-50 mph gusts).

KOAA Weather Forecast High temperatures 4/26/2021

We'll be hot again today across most of the lower elevation areas, especially in the early afternoon before the clouds move in from the mountains. We should stay shy of record heat in Colorado Springs and Pueblo by about 3 to 4 degrees.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 79; Low: 46. A sunny first half of the day and a cloudy second half with warm temperatures and 30 mph wind gusts.

PUEBLO: High: 86; Low: 48. Mostly sunny to partly sunny as the day moves along with hot afternoon temperatures and 30 to 40 mph daytime wind gusts.

CANON CITY: High: 81; Low: 47. Increased clouds in the afternoon with hot daytime temperatures and 30 to 40 mph daytime wind gusts.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 64; Low: 35. Increased daytime cloud cover with warm temperatures and gusty winds in the 30 to 40 mph range.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny in the morning and cloudy by the end of the day with warm temperature and gusty winds in the 30 mph range.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40/50s. Hot and windy today with 30 mph daytime wind gusts.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Hot under the sunshine and windy today with afternoon wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Strong winds and high fire danger on all our mountains today, from the Front Range down the Sangres and into the Wet Mountains. We could see 30 to 50 mph gusts in the mountains and down to the valleys today with dry skies and increased afternoon cloud cover.

Extended Outlook:

We'll stay pretty mild on Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s and more strong winds. A cold front will move through at the end of the day and evening Tuesday with rain and snow behind it through Wednesday morning. Any snow accumulation will be limited to 7000 feet or above and stay below 2 inches in the grass for most areas. We'll be dry and warmer through the end of the week.

